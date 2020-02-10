Work continues on Truslow Road bridge demolition

VDOT press release | Construction crews will continue to demolish the Route 652 (Truslow Road) overpass, which is located between Interstate 95 Exit 133 (Route 17) and Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway), in Stafford County.

I-95 northbound travelers can expect major overnight delays with double lane closures and full traffic stops starting late Wednesday, Feb. 12 through early Friday, Feb. 14.

Intermittent full traffic stops for I-95 northbound are needed on several evenings between midnight and 3 a.m. Traffic may be stopped for up to 30 minutes at a time. In between each stop, congestion will be allowed to clear before the next full stop.

Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control in the work zone.