Work continues on Truslow Road bridge demolition

VDOT press release | Construction crews will continue to demolish the Route 652 (Truslow Road) overpass, which is located between Interstate 95 Exit 133 (Route 17) and Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway), in Stafford County.
I-95 northbound travelers can expect major overnight delays with double lane closures and full traffic stops starting late Wednesday, Feb. 12 through early Friday, Feb. 14.
Intermittent full traffic stops for I-95 northbound are needed on several evenings between midnight and 3 a.m. Traffic may be stopped for up to 30 minutes at a time. In between each stop, congestion will be allowed to clear before the next full stop.
Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control in the work zone.
Crews are replacing the Truslow Road overpass as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.
Message boards are posted along I-95 northbound to alert motorists to delays ahead.
Lane closures have been scheduled on I-95 northbound for the following evenings, weather permitting: