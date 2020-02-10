Speakers remain opposed to tall buildings in Downtown Manassas

Those who are opposed to taller buildings spoke out at Monday’s Manassas City Council meeting.

A public hearing for the city’s 2040 compressive plan was advertised, and it what drew residents to come to speak on the matter. The city plan calls for a more urban downtown, with more apartments centered around the city’s train station used by Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express.

It also calls for more pedestrian paths, lanes on city streets for bicyclists, and more transit bus service.

Many residents who are opposed to such growth point to the 5-story Messenger Place apartment building, a structure built last year to house new homes and ground-level retail stores. It replaces the old Manassas Journal Messenger newspaper building.

“I like bikes. I had to see us use congested streets to put bike lanes. There’s got to be another way,” said Bill Briscoe, of Bristow.

“I’m really worried about any high-density housing that adds more parking, tears into green space, and is problematic to our sewers,” said Lynn Forkell Green, a city resident.

City Mayor Hal Parrish recused himself from the discussion. He’s a business owner that owns the Manassas Ice and Fuel Company in Downtown Manassas.

The City Council took no vote to approve the 2040 plan. Instead, it retreated into a closed session following the public hearing.