Charges filed after shots fired in front of 13-year-old

Police press release | On February 7 at 7:54 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 4600 block of Telfair Ct. in Dale City to investigate a shots fired call.

Residents reported to police that gunshots were heard in the above area. The investigation revealed that the accused fired several rounds into the ground in front of his home in the presence of a juvenile family member identified a 13-year-old male.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Officers located and collected multiple shell casings from the ground and the firearm from inside of the residence. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as

Zeeshan MUGHAL, was arrested.

Arrested on February 7:

Zeeshan MUGHAL, 38, of the 4600 block of Telfair Ct. in Woodbridge

Charged with child neglect, reckless handling of a firearm and discharge firearms in public

Court Date: March 9, 2020 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond