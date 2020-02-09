Presley named Stafford County Administrator

Press release | Stafford County Board of Supervisors announces the appointment of Frederick J. Presley to the position of County Administrator. Fred Presley has been serving as Deputy County Administrator of Stafford County since his appointment in 2017.

He will take over as County Administrator replacing retiring County Administrator Tom Foley on July 1, 2020.

“The Board is delighted to make this announcement,” said Meg Bohmke, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “Fred is already a significant asset to this organization. He has a proven record of accomplishments in working to achieve the Board’s goals. He has also demonstrated a strong commitment to public service in recently receiving his Credentialed Manager designation from the International City Manager Association.”

As County Administrator, Presley will oversee all county departments and be responsible for the day-to-day management of county government, in accordance with the policies and directives of the Supervisors.

“I’m both professionally fortunate and personally honored with the opportunity to serve as County Administrator for Stafford County. I’m particularly looking forward to working with the Board of Supervisors to achieve their goals for the county, and to working with the county’s dedicated staff in serving the needs of citizens,” said Presley.

Before his appointment in 2017 as Deputy County Administrator of Stafford County, he served as Town Manager in West Warwick, Rhode Island. Mr. Presley’s expertise includes four years running a private consulting firm, seven years as a Director of Planning and Economic Development, and four years as a Town Manager. Fred Presley has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Norwich University. He holds a Bachelor of Sciences Degree in Resource Development from the University of Rhode Island. He is also a veteran of the United States Army.