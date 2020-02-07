Features

Valentine’s Day events in the region

By Potomac Local News

Looking for something fun to do with your sweet Valentine? There are multiple events happening locally where you and sweetheart can visit.

A Prince William County tourism press release lists the descriptions, dates, and locations |

2/8 Occoquan Chocolate Walk (Occoquan) This event will feature Valentine’s chocolate tastings and treats, shopping, and a chance to win a $500 Occoquan Merchants Guild Shopping Spree!

2/8 – 2/16 Valentine’s Dinner at Out of the Blue Seafood (Gainesville) Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Out of the Blue. They will be offering a special THREE COURSE menu for $89 per couple! Also, enjoy 30% off Champagne, Flowers Chardonnay, and Faust Cabernet.

2/13 Mommy & Me Valentine’s Event at Three Ways Beautiful Salon & Spa (Gainesville) Schedule ahead for a haircut for you and your son/daughter. Offering guests a complimentary mini photo session after their cut, they can enjoy light refreshments, product specials, raffles and more!

2/14 Ghost Valentine’s Dinner Party at Alamo Drafthouse (Woodbridge) Take Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, murder, sexy pottery, and a psychic Whoopi Goldberg, and you know what you’ve got? Romance. That’s why the team at Alamo Drafthouse is putting together a very special GHOST Valentine’s Dinner. Your ticket includes a full three-course meal, featuring a decadent cheese plate, chicken saltimbocca served with potato “pottery,” and a warm, flaky apple-pear galette.

2/14 Valentine Skate at Skate N Fun Zone (Manassas) Spend the night skating with your special someone at Skate n Fun Zone in Manassas. Their Valentine Skate will run from 5pm – 10pm.

2/14 Valentine ‘s Day Igloo Experience at Farm Brew Live (Manassas) Spend your Valentine’s Day in your own spacious, private & heated igloo! Each igloo includes a hand crafted 6 course menu, Valentine’s Day bouquet and a personal guest assistant!

2/14 Valentine’s Day Stop Light Party at Brew Republic (Woodbridge) Whether you have a date or not, come on down to the Republic (no reservations required) for their Stop Light Party and Karaoke. They’ll have extended happy hour until 9 and a $3 Beer of the day! The dress code is as follows: Green=Available, Red=Taken, and Yellow=It’s Complicated!

2/14 Valentine’s Day with Dan Berry at Tin Cannon Brewing (Gainesville) Dan Barry will be bringing his talents back to Tin Cannon on Valentine’s Day. Dan is a singer-songwriter who blends influences of rock, jazz, folk, and soul into a unique sound. He has an amazing voice and a wonderful talent of doing his own spin on classics many love.

2/15 Valentine’s Day Beer & Donut Pairing at Brew Republic (Woodbridge) Join us for the 4th annual Valentine’s Day Beer & Donut Pairing! Bring a date, or not, either way we’ll pair you up with something sweet! Our friends from Duck Donuts are supplying the donuts and our brewers have worked tirelessly to pair them with our beer.

2/15 Valentine’s Dinner at Effingham Manor Winery (Nokesville) The team at Effingham Manor is partnering with Pampas Fox Catering to bring you a special ‘Sweethearts’ dinner. Dinner starts with assorted passed hors d’oeuvres and sparkling wine upon arrival. A variety of food stations will open at 7:30pm for guests to enjoy. Wine suggestions are offered at each station, or just choose your favorite at the open bar.

2/16 Valentine’s Afternoon Tea at Bristow Manor (Bristow) Enjoy a traditional afternoon tea at Bristow Manor, set in the peaceful rolling countryside.

2/16 Valentine’s Zumba Party at Eavesdrop Brewery (Yorkshire) Zumba with Gyselle and Eavesdrop Brewery bring you, Valentine’s Zumba Party at Eavesdrop! Wear your reds and come join us for a “lovely” class!

2/16 A Romantic Valentine’s Dinner at Heritage Hunt Golf Club (Gainesville) Spend the evening with your Valentine listening to live music and enjoy a 4 coarse dinner for two at Heritage hunt Golf Club.

2/16 Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea at Simply Desserts (Gainesville) Nothing says love like sharing conversation and enjoying time together over delicious nibbles & tea.

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