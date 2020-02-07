Valentine’s Day events in the region

Looking for something fun to do with your sweet Valentine? There are multiple events happening locally where you and sweetheart can visit.

A Prince William County tourism press release lists the descriptions, dates, and locations |

2/8 Occoquan Chocolate Walk (Occoquan) This event will feature Valentine’s chocolate tastings and treats, shopping, and a chance to win a $500 Occoquan Merchants Guild Shopping Spree!

2/8 – 2/16 Valentine’s Dinner at Out of the Blue Seafood (Gainesville) Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Out of the Blue. They will be offering a special THREE COURSE menu for $89 per couple! Also, enjoy 30% off Champagne, Flowers Chardonnay, and Faust Cabernet.

2/13 Mommy & Me Valentine’s Event at Three Ways Beautiful Salon & Spa (Gainesville) Schedule ahead for a haircut for you and your son/daughter. Offering guests a complimentary mini photo session after their cut, they can enjoy light refreshments, product specials, raffles and more!

2/14 Ghost Valentine’s Dinner Party at Alamo Drafthouse (Woodbridge) Take Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, murder, sexy pottery, and a psychic Whoopi Goldberg, and you know what you’ve got? Romance. That’s why the team at Alamo Drafthouse is putting together a very special GHOST Valentine’s Dinner. Your ticket includes a full three-course meal, featuring a decadent cheese plate, chicken saltimbocca served with potato “pottery,” and a warm, flaky apple-pear galette.

2/14 Valentine Skate at Skate N Fun Zone (Manassas) Spend the night skating with your special someone at Skate n Fun Zone in Manassas. Their Valentine Skate will run from 5pm – 10pm.

2/14 Valentine ‘s Day Igloo Experience at Farm Brew Live (Manassas) Spend your Valentine’s Day in your own spacious, private & heated igloo! Each igloo includes a hand crafted 6 course menu, Valentine’s Day bouquet and a personal guest assistant!

2/14 Valentine’s Day Stop Light Party at Brew Republic (Woodbridge) Whether you have a date or not, come on down to the Republic (no reservations required) for their Stop Light Party and Karaoke. They’ll have extended happy hour until 9 and a $3 Beer of the day! The dress code is as follows: Green=Available, Red=Taken, and Yellow=It’s Complicated!

2/14 Valentine’s Day with Dan Berry at Tin Cannon Brewing (Gainesville) Dan Barry will be bringing his talents back to Tin Cannon on Valentine’s Day. Dan is a singer-songwriter who blends influences of rock, jazz, folk, and soul into a unique sound. He has an amazing voice and a wonderful talent of doing his own spin on classics many love.

2/15 Valentine’s Day Beer & Donut Pairing at Brew Republic (Woodbridge) Join us for the 4th annual Valentine’s Day Beer & Donut Pairing! Bring a date, or not, either way we’ll pair you up with something sweet! Our friends from Duck Donuts are supplying the donuts and our brewers have worked tirelessly to pair them with our beer.

2/15 Valentine’s Dinner at Effingham Manor Winery (Nokesville) The team at Effingham Manor is partnering with Pampas Fox Catering to bring you a special ‘Sweethearts’ dinner. Dinner starts with assorted passed hors d’oeuvres and sparkling wine upon arrival. A variety of food stations will open at 7:30pm for guests to enjoy. Wine suggestions are offered at each station, or just choose your favorite at the open bar.

2/16 Valentine’s Afternoon Tea at Bristow Manor (Bristow) Enjoy a traditional afternoon tea at Bristow Manor, set in the peaceful rolling countryside.

2/16 Valentine’s Zumba Party at Eavesdrop Brewery (Yorkshire) Zumba with Gyselle and Eavesdrop Brewery bring you, Valentine’s Zumba Party at Eavesdrop! Wear your reds and come join us for a “lovely” class!

2/16 A Romantic Valentine’s Dinner at Heritage Hunt Golf Club (Gainesville) Spend the evening with your Valentine listening to live music and enjoy a 4 coarse dinner for two at Heritage hunt Golf Club.

2/16 Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea at Simply Desserts (Gainesville) Nothing says love like sharing conversation and enjoying time together over delicious nibbles & tea.