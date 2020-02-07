Roger Francis Endert, 85, died in the early morning hours of Saturday at his home in Lake Ridge, VA. Major Roger F. Endert, USMC (ret) was born Tuesday, December 18, 1934 in San Mateo, California to Francis William and Mary Virginia (MacMillan) Endert.

Maj Endert was a Husband, Father, Warrior, Instructor who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his family, his Marines, and hopeful immigrants to the US in pursuit of citizenship. Married for 59 years to Sharon Turner, they built a solid family that moved often but was forged in togetherness. A leader in the development of young men, Roger coached little league football and was active in Scouting, teaching the lessons of perseverance and hard work. As a Marine Corporal, Roger supported US interests in Japan; as a Marine Officer, he served two tours in Viet Nam leading a Refugee Program in Binh Son (’65 south of Da Nang) and in infantry operations for 1st CAG in Quang Tin (’68 north of Saigon), and numerous other billets/capacities within his beloved Corps. Roger always promoted education at home and at work; and he earned two degrees: a BA – Political Science from Long Beach State College (CA) and an MA – Educational Technology from Catholic University (Wash DC). As a volunteer for the Literacy Council of Northern Virginia, Roger guided individually over 15 adult students to complete the requirements for US citizenship involving one on one instruction per student each over a period of numerous months. Although Maj Endert was away from Del Norte and Humboldt for most of his adult life, his heart was always with Crescent City and Eureka. He spent countless hours searching the newspapers of those cities for mentions of people and places related to his youth. He spoke often and dreamed of the Redwood country that he cherished.

He is survived by his loving wife Sharon (Turner); son Frederick and his wife Melanie (MacDonald) of Keller, TX; son Craig Endert of Roanoke, TX; daughter Heidi Harrison and husband Joseph Harrison, of Stafford, VA; nine grandchildren Chloe, Elise, Craig, Jacob, Caleb, Isabella, Lindsay, Lauren, and Kelly. He is also survived by his brothers Francis William and wife Belinda (Tate) and Roderick.

Maj Endert was preceeded in death by his brother Frederick Neil Endert in 2008.

A funeral service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle VA 22172 on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00pm with military honors.

With Roger’s love for the Literacy Council and Historical Societies, Sharon mentioned the heroes of OWL VFD Station 14, who helped her multiple times during Roger’s last years. Because of this, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Roger’s name to any of the following:

https://owlvfd.org/2019/02/26/donate/

https://www.occoquanhistoricalsociety.org/blank-2

https://delnortehistory.org/contact-us/