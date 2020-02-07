Foam fills Manassas airport hanger, closes roadway

It was a stormy, messy morning at the Manassas Regional Airport.

As heavy rains moved through the area, the airport closed one of the main thoroughfares that carry drivers across the airport campus, as well as connects drivers to the Broad Run Virginia Railway Express station.

Wakeman Drive was closed this morning due to a malfunction of a fire suppression system at an airport hanger that’s privately owned by Manassas FBO, LLC. About 1:30 this morning, the foam used to suppress fires filled the hangar and then spilled out onto the roadway.

There was no fire at the airport. Crews were called to reopen the road.

Drivers could still use Harry Parrish Boulevard to access the airport’s main terminal while crews cleaned up the mess.

The road had reopened to traffic.