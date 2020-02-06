Prince William police press release | On January 16, the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Potomac Middle School, located at 3130 Panther Pride Dr. in Dumfries (22026), was notified of an alleged assault by a teacher against a student that was reported to have occurred earlier that day.

The investigation revealed that a verbal altercation occurred between the teacher and the student over a confiscated cell phone.

The altercation escalated when the student attempted to retrieve the phone from the teacher. During the encounter, the teacher, identified as the accused, shoved the victim, identified as a 13-year-old male student, causing him to fall to the ground.

The incident took place in a hallway within the school during school hours. No injuries were reported by the victim. The incident was jointly investigated with Child Protective Services.

On February 5, following the investigation, the accused, identified as David SCHALLER, was arrested. The accused is a teacher with Prince William County Public Schools.

Arrested on February 5: [No Photo Available]

David SCHALLER, 55, of 14 Joplin Ct. in Stafford

Charged with assault and battery

Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on a Court Summons