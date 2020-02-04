A popular game night will return to Bristow next month in an effort to raise money for adult literacy.

BEACON for Adult Literacy’s “Scrabble Scramble” features 35 tables, each with a team of four players, all who sit down to play two rounds of the word-making game. Teams play for prizes, eat pizza, and can participate in a raffle for items, including a $100 southwest airline gift card, salon gift cards, a gift basket from Chick-fil-A Bristow.

Proceeds from the all-ages event benefit BEACON for Adult Literacy, which provides English classes, U.S. Citizenship exam preparation, and job readiness skills training for more than 400 low-income adult immigrants in our community each year.

The event, now in its seventh year, will be held on March 7, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Linton Hall School, located at 9535 Linton Hall Road in Bristow.

Jamie Shultz, BEACON’s Board chair, who has been involved with BEACON, a ministry of the Benedictine Sisters of Virginia, for more than four years.

“I hope participants come away with an understanding of the work BEACON does in the community and the successes of the program. BEACON’S work transcends political party lines, classes, religious beliefs and other divisive categorizations of people. We offer our adult students an opportunity to communicate with one another which is, in my opinion, the first and most essential step in bringing communities together.”

The event has grown over the years. In 2013, the game night brought in about $4,000. Last year, the charity netted about $13,000 from the event.

This year, organizers told Potomac Local News they expect about 140 people to participate.

This year’s “Scrabble Scramble” sponsor is Quaker Custom Homes. Registration for a team of four players is $120 and space is limited. To register, visit beaconliteracy.org or contact [email protected] or 571-428-2504.