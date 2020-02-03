Woodbridge supervisor holds town hall

Press release | Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin hosted an inaugural Woodbridge Town Hall on Thursday, January 30 at Leesylvania Elementary School. Supervisor Franklin was joined by Seth Handler-Voss (Director of Parks and Recreation), Raul Torres (Director of the Human Rights Commission), and Loree Williams (Vice-Chair of the School Board).

Each spoke about projects and initiatives taking place in the Woodbridge District and answered questions from residents. Topics that were discussed include the widening of Route 1, parking concerns at commuter lots, cleanup at the Neabsco Boardwalk, and the FY 2021 Prince William County budget priorities for the Woodbridge District.

Supervisor Franklin was thrilled to see over 80 community members attend the Woodbridge Town Hall. She encourages residents to continue to attend district events and reach out to the Woodbridge District Office for help with community issues.

“I am thankful for the number of residents who came to our first Woodbridge Town Hall. This shows we have a strong community that’s willing to work together and move Woodbridge forward. I’m looking forward to following up with our constituents and guaranteeing that their needs are put first,” Supervisor Franklin said.

Franklin was elected to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on November 5, 2019. She, along with Supervisor Andrea Bailey, of the Potomac District, is one of the first African American women to serve on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

Franklin is currently the Legislative Director for Congressman Al Lawson of Florida and is a member of the Coalition of 100 Black Women, Prince William County Chapter and African American Women on the Hill. She also serves on the University of Tennessee Board of Advisors for the Political Science Department.