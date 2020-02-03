Stafford schools to celebrate Black History Month with these events

Press release | Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS) are participating in African American History Month, recognized annually in February. North Stafford High School is hosting the SCPS signature celebration event, Black History is Everyone’s History, on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

The event, open to the public, aims to foster conversation and connection between local African American business owners, Greek organizations, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) representatives and SCPS families.

Students of North Stafford High School’s Leadership Class are organizing a series of activities to commemorate African American History Month during this celebration. An expo highlighting African American-owned business and organization exposition, open to the public, will take place from 3-5:45 p.m. Immediately following, attendees and organizations will move into the auditorium for a celebration of the contributions and legacy of African Americans in all facets of society from 6-8 p.m. The program will include several guest performances and activities including:

· A keynote address from Charlene Green, Manager, Office of Human Rights, Charlottesville, VA;

· A choir performance from the North Stafford choir students integrated with First Mount Zion Baptist Church Mass Choir;

· A unique jazz performance from the Legacy Band showcasing the multitude of genres in which African Americans have had immense influence;

· Student dance/step performances by the Wolverettes Dance Team, Wolverine Thunder Step Team, and the African Student Association;

· Student poetry and monologue performances;

· An African American hairstyle fashion show.

The expo will resume for one hour, 8-9 p.m. following the celebration.

“This year, we are focusing more on showcasing student talent. We are also providing more time for our black-owned businesses, Greek organizations, and HBCU representatives to engage with the community,” said Dulanda Saintcyr, co-student organizer of the event. “There is so much more to Black History than a simple day or week can convey. We really want to represent what the month is about on a much grander scale.”

Other events taking place within the school division include:

Stafford High School: (open to public) Slam and Step, February 8, 2020 at 4 p.m. A competition that incorporates step and slam poetry allowing students to share stories through body and language. Tickets are $5 at door. Children aged three and under are free.

Brooke Point High School (not open to public): Classroom activities highlighting African American history.

Hampton Oaks Elementary School (not open to public): Person of the day highlights, West African dance show, presentations from local African American community influencers

For more information about Stafford County Public Schools, visit www.staffordschools.net.