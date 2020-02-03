Original | Owners of Fredericksburg’s oldest homes can now keep up with new construction

Things are changing in Fredericksburg as new development is popping up across the city.

Now, as city leaders envision what the city will look like in the future, they’ve updated the city’s building standards to ensure that owners of single-family homes in some of the city’s older neighborhoods like College Heights, Normandy Village near Fall Hill Avenue, and Mayfield, on the city’s south side, may renovate to keep up with the times.

The City Council reviewed proposed amendments to the city’s unified development ordinance, much of which dates back to the 1960s.

The city proposes changes to these residential neighborhoods that would allow secondary structures on properties in rear or side years, like sheds and garages, to be built as tall as 12 feet, two-feet higher than what’s allowed now.

A two-story house would also be allowed to have an additional story addition built on. And there would be a relaxation of in-ground swimming pool rules, as they would no longer count as occupying a full rear or side yard, as long the pool doesn’t take up 30% of the property.

City officials continue to debate just how tall new buildings in these neighborhoods should be, and some who sit on the city’s Planning Commission want there to be a 12-foot height restriction removed because it’s not tall enough, they said.

Vice Mayor William C. Withers said he’s also in favor of removing the height restrictions. Mayor Katherine Greenlaw suggested holding a joint session with the City Council and the Planning Commission to discuss the matter.

Matthew Kelly, At-large Council member said he’d like to have the city’s legal staff review the measure and expected the process to take about two weeks.

John Gerlock, a city resident, said the changes would enhance property values in the city, and he encouraged the Council to vote yes on the changes.

Rupert Farley, of Caroline Street, says opposes these changes and would like to see a different development pattern used in the city — one that’s less dependent on cars and more reliant on transit.

“Our [housing] lots wouldn’t qualify as lots anywhere else in Virginia,” Councilman Kelly told Farley. “Our regional development pattern is not the best in the world.”

The Council voted 7-0 to approve the changes to the development plan, to include the restrictions on building heights. The resolution will get a second reading at the Council’s February 11 meeting, and the restrictions could be removed at that time.