Earthquake shakes area southwest of Fredericksburg

An earthquake was felt this morning southwest of Fredericksburg.

The 2.7 magnitude quake was centered about three miles south of Louisa, about the same area where the 2011 east coast earthquake was centered.

The USGS reports the quake occurred at 5:04 a.m., about two and a half miles below the surface of the earth.

A total o 126 people reported feeling it as of 6:30 a.m., the USGS website notes.

A 5.8 magnitude quake rocked the east coast in 2011. Centered in Louisa, people in more than 12 states felt the shaking. More people felt that earthquake more than any other earthquake in U.S history.

The earthquake damaged several buildings in Washington, D.C. to include the National Cathedral.