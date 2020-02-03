2 charged in Stafford juvenile sex assault

Stafford sheriff’s office press release | Two suspects were arrested on Thursday by detectives with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit following a joint investigation with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office into a report that a juvenile was sexually assaulted by two suspects in both counties.

On January 20, 2020, a 14-year-old juvenile filed a report with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office that she had been sexually assaulted earlier that day. The juvenile advised that she had met two male subjects at the Chick-fil-A located at 25 Dunn Drive in Stafford. They exchanged Snapchat information and the juvenile provided the subjects with her home address in Fauquier County.

Later that evening, the subjects showed up at the juvenile’s house and asked her to meet with them outside. She got into their vehicle and observed a handgun in plain view. The subjects then drove the juvenile to a secluded area in the county and had her perform sexual acts on both of them. They then drove to the 7-Eleven located at 2337 Garrisonville Road in Stafford and performed sexual acts with the juvenile in the bathroom. Afterward, they drove the juvenile home and dropped her off at the end of her driveway.

Through surveillance footage obtained from several businesses, Stafford detectives were able to identify the subjects as Reek’quan Norman, 18, of Stafford and Brodrick McFarland, 19, of Stafford.

On January 30, 2020, both suspects were taken into custody in Stafford County. Detectives also executed search warrants for the suspects’ residences and vehicles. During the arrest, a loaded handgun was found concealed in the waistband of McFarland’s pants. A substance consistent with marijuana was also located on his person.

Norman was charged with carnal knowledge of a child. McFarland was charged with carnal knowledge of a child, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office obtained additional warrants for the suspects. Both suspects were incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.