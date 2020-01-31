Manassas boy, 15, charged after family finds him with someone else’s car

Police in Prince William County say they’ve arrested a 15-year-old and charged him in a commercial burglary.

On Wednesday, January 29, officers were tipped off to a burglary at IDEAL Towing, located at 10619 Dumfries Road. They said the burglary occurred sometime between 5 p.m. January 27 and 6 p.m. January 28.

The burglar broke into access to the business and then took multiple sets of car keys from an office. He used those keys to steal a 2014 Mazda 6 after he tried to unsuccessfully steal two other cars from the lot.

The suspect’s family members found him in possession of the vehicle, and police got involved afterward. A 15-year-old male, of Manassas, is charged with burglary, grand larceny and attempted grand larceny, according to Prince William police.

The teenager has a pending court date.

Meanwhile, in Manassas City, police are investigating a series of burglaries inside homes.

On Thursday, January 30, 1:15 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 9000 blocks of Longstreet Drive, near Nelson Park for a report of a burglary. The investigation revealed that someone forced entry into the home.

Several rooms inside the residence were rummaged through, and cash and other items were stolen. The incident is believed to have occurred between 8:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Two days earlier on January 28 at 5:17 p.m., officers met with a victim who told police he was robbed for a report of a robbery. A teenager said he was walking in the area behind Scarlet Oak Drive, near the Courts of Historic Manassas in downtown, with some other teenagers that he had met through the website Snapchat when one of the teens demanded money from him.

The victim gave the teenager the undisclosed amount of cash, and then the teens fled the scene. Police didn’t provide a description of what the teenagers looked like, and they say an investigation is ongoing.