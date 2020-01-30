Woodbridge grad inducted into wrestling hall of fame

A Woodbridge Senior High School graduate from 1982 will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Fitz Johnson, who now lives in Smyrna, Ga., is the Southern Conference champion as an undergraduate at the Citadel, according to a press release.

Johnson served in the U.S. Army and Army reserves for more than 21 years, earned a J.D. from the University of Kentucky School of Law; joined the military contractor firm Eagle Group International, eventually serving as president and CEO; past chairman of both the Board of Governors for Women’s Professional Soccer and the Atlanta Beat Soccer Foundation.

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in Stillwater, Oklahoma said its Class of 2020 will be inducted into the hall of fame in Georgia. The Georgia Chapter inductees will be honored during the “Honors Celebration Banquet” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, at the Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta located at 1775 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, Ga.

The class of 2020 includes six people who will be inducted as “Lifetime Service to Wrestling” recipients in recognition of contributing at least twenty years to the sport of wrestling as a coach, referee or contributor. One individual will be recognized as the “Outstanding American” inductee.

This award is given to former wrestlers who have used the disciplines learned through wrestling to become highly successful in their professional careers.

Johnson spent 15 years as a wrestling coach at the Citadel following a career-ending injury. He also coached at schools in Potomac, Md. and in Marietta, Ga.

He went on to be the owner of the Atlanta Beat women’s professional soccer team from 200u to 2011. He is now the owner of healthcare company ASID Group International, which services the U.S. military.