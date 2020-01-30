Willem Schilder

Willem David Schilder was born on the 3rd of December, 1996 at Ellsworth
Air Force Base, South Dakota. As a result of his father’s Air Force career,
Willem moved many times during his early life and made his first move two
weeks after his birth to Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Then the
family moved to Abilene, Texas. In 2001 at age five he was diagnosed with
Type I Diabetes which he was able to manage prudently. He then moved to
Edwards Air Force Base, California before settling in to his third elementary
school in Woodbridge, Virginia in 2006. Willem continued through school
in Virginia, ran for the track team, and graduated with academic honors
from Osbourn Park High School in 2015.
After graduation, Willem attended Virginia Tech to pursue his
studies in Criminology. During the summers home from college Willem
worked at Prince William County Locust Shade Park where he enjoyed
working outdoors. He graduated in May of 2019 with a Bachelor of
Science in Sociology specializing in Criminology. Willem was passionate
about helping people and he went on to work as a counselor after college
graduation.
The youngest of three brothers, Willem enjoyed playing tag,
computer games, basketball, play-wrestling, photography, camping, and
fishing. Willem continued long-distance running after high school and
loved to run five-kilometer races with his father. He also enjoyed botany
and visited many botanical gardens in the US and Europe with his family.
An avid reader, talented writer, and illustrator; he wrote a short story for
his niece.
Willem was a joy to his family and all who knew him. While his
life was cut short, we feel fortunate and blessed that he was with us for 23
years. Willem will live in heaven and our hearts forever.
A memorial service for Willem will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday February 1, 2020
Lutheran Church of the Covenant
15008 Cloverdale Road, Dale City VA 22193
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in remembrance of Willem to the Juvenile
Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF): https://tinyurl.com/willemschilder
Willem Schilder
Willem David Schilder was born on the 3rd of December, 1996 at Ellsworth