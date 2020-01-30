Willem Schilder

Willem David Schilder was born on the 3rd of December, 1996 at Ellsworth

Air Force Base, South Dakota. As a result of his father’s Air Force career,

Willem moved many times during his early life and made his first move two

weeks after his birth to Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Then the

family moved to Abilene, Texas. In 2001 at age five he was diagnosed with

Type I Diabetes which he was able to manage prudently. He then moved to

Edwards Air Force Base, California before settling in to his third elementary

school in Woodbridge, Virginia in 2006. Willem continued through school

in Virginia, ran for the track team, and graduated with academic honors

from Osbourn Park High School in 2015.

After graduation, Willem attended Virginia Tech to pursue his

studies in Criminology. During the summers home from college Willem

worked at Prince William County Locust Shade Park where he enjoyed

working outdoors. He graduated in May of 2019 with a Bachelor of

Science in Sociology specializing in Criminology. Willem was passionate

about helping people and he went on to work as a counselor after college

graduation.

The youngest of three brothers, Willem enjoyed playing tag,

computer games, basketball, play-wrestling, photography, camping, and

fishing. Willem continued long-distance running after high school and

loved to run five-kilometer races with his father. He also enjoyed botany

and visited many botanical gardens in the US and Europe with his family.

An avid reader, talented writer, and illustrator; he wrote a short story for

his niece.

Willem was a joy to his family and all who knew him. While his

life was cut short, we feel fortunate and blessed that he was with us for 23

years. Willem will live in heaven and our hearts forever.

A memorial service for Willem will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday February 1, 2020

Lutheran Church of the Covenant

15008 Cloverdale Road, Dale City VA 22193

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in remembrance of Willem to the Juvenile

Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF): https://tinyurl.com/willemschilder