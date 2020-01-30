The Freedom Museum has been housed inside the Manassas Regional Airport for the past 20 years.

This year, it’ll be looking for a new home.

Jim Porter, a spokesman for the museum, said the arrangement was always supposed to be temporary. “Every year we were there, we’d ask the airport for another extension for our lease,” he said.

Located inside the main terminal of the airport, the Freedom Museum displays artifacts from WWII and tells the stories of the men and women who served in the theater of war and here at home during some of our country’s most trying times.

The museum is open seven days a week for self-guided tours, free of charge. It is an affiliate of the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

Manassas airport director Juan Rivera says the museum will need to move out by September. Then, Rivera wants to use the terminal for its intended purpose — as an airline terminal that will serve one day serve passengers who take small jets.

A passenger airline operator has for the airport has yet to be announced.

After the museum moves out, Rivera says the 20-year-old airport terminal building owned by Manassas City taxpayers will undergo some small renovations to include new bathrooms.

The museum, however, won’t be left out on the street. Porter says they’re working with a Realtor to find a new space, and they’re eyeing the old Manassas Cinemas 4 movie theater on Mathis Avenue.

Two of the four theaters would be used for the main gallery, and another would be used to show films. There would also be room to host meetings for theirs, and other organizations that needed the space.

“The main mission is to remember the guys that served for our country that are from our area, Manassas, Manassas Prince William county. We don’t want to lose it. We want to make sure that’s first and center,” said Porter.

Nothing is set in stone, and if it doesn’t work out, Porter admits the organization fears the unknown. There are mixed feelings about the airport forcing out the museum, but it understands the desire of the city to use the terminal for its intended purpose, added.

The Freedom Museum is accepting donations now to help keep the organization going. It also plans to continue its footlocker program which takes WWII historical artifacts to middle and high school classrooms.

In the meantime, the museum also accepts some funding from Prince William County and Manassas. It’s also expiring possibilities of working with private companies to help make up the funding gaps.