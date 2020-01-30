Couples will once again be married this year at the old Prince William County Courthouse as part of an annual Valentine’s Day marriage ceremony.

Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk press release | Love is in the air as the Prince William County Clerk’s Office plans for it’s annual Valentine’s Day Wedding and Vow renewal event.

Jacqueline C. Smith, Esquire, Clerk of the Circuit Court for Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, will perform weddings and vow renewals throughout the day on February 14, 2020, at the Historical Old Manassas Courthouse. Ms. Smith loves doing these weddings and values the connections she is able to make during the day with the many couples she joins together.

If cupid has caught you with an arrow, you know of someone who wishes to get married and have a civil ceremony, or maybe you want to renew your vows as part of a Valentine’s Day celebration, please contact our Public Service Center at 703-792-6036 to schedule a time.