The Stafford Education Foundation will host its first annual gala to benefit county schools.

Organizers Cathy Yablonski, Stafford Hosptial Administrator, and Emily Beyers, a Stafford County school spokeswoman, briefed the county School Board on the event.

Dubbed the “Evening Under the Stars,” the event is scheduled for May 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Mary Washington University’s Dodd Auditorium, at 1301 College Avenue in Fredericksburg.

It will showcase the talents of county high schoolers in the areas of performing and visual arts, including singing, instrumental, dance, monologue, skit, poetry, magic, mime, ventriloquism, and circus skills, the organizers told the School Board.

The student artist performances are set to begin at 7 p.m. a reception will be held from 8:30 to 10 p.m. where cocktail attire, but not formal gowns, are encouraged. Auditions for the program will begin in February.

Organizers hope to raise awareness of the foundation and raise funds for the origination.

There will also be a scholarship opportunity for those students who participate in the event.

Beyers told Potomac Local, “Student participation falls into one of the three categories: technical, backstage, and house staff, performance, visual art.”

“Students will have the opportunity to apply for a $1,000 scholarship once they are accepted to participate in the event. Three recipients are announced during the performance portion of the event,” she continued.

Tickets for the event will range between $25 and $40 each and can be purchased online.