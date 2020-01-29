Woodbridge garage fire sends 1 person to hosptial

Fire crews in Woodbridge were called to fire at a garage on Tuesday.

At 7:34 pm firefighters were dispatched to 15957 Canada Goose Loop near the Rippon Virginia Railway Express station in a report of a townhouse fire. When they arrived, they saw smoke from the coming form a garage inside the townhouse. Crews were able to contain the blaze to the garage and then extinguished it.

One person who was inside the home at the time of the fire was injured and taken to a local hospital. The occupants of the home were displaced and Red Cross was called for assistance.

Fire crews from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, and Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue responded to the incident. Units from the fire department were assisted by Dominion Power and the Prince William County Building Inspectors office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s office.