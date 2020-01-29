Sathiane Phantriyavong, 71, of Woodbridge, VA, passed away on January 25, 2020 at Sentara Woodbridge Hospital due to complications with pneumonia.

Sathiane was born on September 4, 1948 in Pakse, Laos and came to the United States with his family in 1981. He is the third of 12 children.

Sathiane is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Ammala, his daughters Kim, Liane and Vilay, his sons Xatxay, Shatchai, and Dan; his son-in-laws Seut and China; his daughter-in-laws Evelyn and Thuy. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Max, Jack, Brandon, Benjamin, Maya, Lily, Ava, Lanie, Jay, Orion, Irene, Dorian, and Emmi.

He is preceded in death by his parents Khammee and Sada, brothers Kasem, Sathit, Thuanthong and sister Somchai. He is also survived by his brothers Salum, Lat, Sivilay, his sisters Chanh, Phoxay, Thongsay, Phayvanh and many nieces and nephews.

Sathiane was a welder for Hallmark Iron Works for over 35 years.

The funeral service will be held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City, VA on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00pm