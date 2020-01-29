Prince William Street upgrades complete

Traffic is moving again on Prince William Street in Manassas.

The project that began in late 2018, to widen the two-lane street, install new curb and gutter along the street to handle stormwater, and to add new bike lanes and a new sidewalk is finally complete.

“Don’t avoid it anymore. Use it,’ exclaimed Mayor Hal Parrish II, referring to the street that links Grant Avenue to Wellington Road.

For over a year, drivers were told to avoid the street was work progressed via the city’s website and e-notification system.

The $9.7 million project was in the works since 2000 and had an original start date of December 1 of that year, accordion to the city’s capital improvement plan.

City officials hope the new street upgrades will help to improve traffic and drainage problems. The project completion comes as the city is reviewing its comprehensive plan for 2040, which will help guide growth and development for the city.

Much of that growth could be centered along Prince William Street, as the plan calls for more urban housing located near the Manassas Virginia Railway Express / Amtrak station.