Who can help 4th-grade students learn to be ‘Safe at Home?’

Good Morning – The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) needs volunteers who can help 4th-grade students learn to be “Safe at Home!” Volunteers should be at least 55, available during the school day and comfortable with presenting an interactive lesson in a school setting. Training is provided. You’ll feel great as you teach youngsters the skills, they need to cope with being home alone! Please contact Jan at 571.292.5307 to learn more.

Historic Dumfries needs an electrician to check out an outside security light that’s started to strobe. Please call Lisa at (703) 221-2218 for more info.

The 2020 Big Spring Neabsco Creek Cleanup is Saturday, March 7th, 9 am-12noon. Volunteers are needed to help with this fun event. You’ll meet at Neabsco Eagles Park, 15801 Neabsco Road. They’ll provide litter bags, grabbers, gloves, and light refreshments. Please wear boots for this event. Please email: [email protected] to learn more.

Clean the Stream needs volunteers on Saturday, March 14th, 9 am-12 noon at the stream adjacent to Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas. Please email them at [email protected] to learn more.

Serve Our Willing Warriors is hosting a Monte Carlo Night on March 28th at 6:30 pm. Volunteers are needed in a host of different ways to make this a successful event to support their families. Please email Sarah at [email protected] to learn more.

Girls on the Run is looking for coaches for the Spring 2020 season. Lace-up your sneakers and come inspire girls in grades 3-8 to be strong, confident and healthy. You do not need to be a runner to coach. You just need to serve as a role model by showing up prepared and on time, listening attentively and demonstrating a positive attitude. You will need to commit to 2-3 hours per week for a 10-week session with additional time for training and the 5K race. The season starts on March 2nd. Please visit their website at www.gotrnova.org to learn more.

BEACON Adult Literacy is recruiting volunteers to become instructors in the Manassas area for their ESOL programs. No second language or teaching experience needed as they will give you all the training needed to be successful. Volunteers teach for 2 hours in either morning or evening classes. Please call (571) 428-2507 to learn more.

The Kennedy Center invites volunteers age 40 and under to their 2nd Annual Carrying the Torch Forward Service Day. Please email Jessica at [email protected] to learn more

Novant Health UVA Health System needs volunteers at their three gift shops. Please register online at: www.novanthealthuva.org/giving/volunteering/novant-health-auxiliary.aspx or call (703) 369-8173 to learn more.

Keep Prince William Beautiful invites you to adopt a spot near you. It’s a great way to spruce up your neighborhood. Please email Laura at [email protected] to learn more.

The Alzheimer’s Association is looking for support group facilitators to help participants develop coping skills, share valuable info, give caregiving tips and more. Preferred skills include professional healthcare experience, experience working with people affected by Alzheimer’s, comfort with an expression of emotion and good listening skills. Please call Ben at (703) 766-9007 to learn more.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers age 55+ to drive veterans or spouses to their doctor’s appointments. It’s very easy to help these individuals get the care they need while remaining in their homes. RSVP members receive mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1 and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.

Thanks so much for all you do in our community.