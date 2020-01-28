Robert Thomas Remsberg

Robert “Bob” Remsberg, 89, of Woodbridge, VA. passed away January 25, 2020. He was born February 22, 1930 in Frederick, MD. He was a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Army and retired as a CW-4. He served 2 tours in Korea and 2 tours of Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. After retirement from the Army, Bob became a business owner in northern Virginia for the following 20 years.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lois; two sisters, Marianna Shea of Naugatuck, CT. and Rachael L. Ford of Frederick, MD; Three children, Robert Jr of Virginia., Patricia (Jimmy) Smith of Virginia and Michael of Florida.; 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

The family has requested any donations be made to:

Old Bridge United Methodist Church

3966 Old Bridge Road

Woodbridge, VA. 22192

www.oldbridgechurch.org