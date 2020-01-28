Business in Manassas is looking up, according to the city’s economic development director.

In fact, there are more jobs available right now in the city than there are people to fill them. “The city is prosperous,” said city economic development director Patrick Small during a city council meeting on Monday, January 27.

Small provided his annual report to the council.

The people who do work in the city — many of them drive from surrounding jurisdictions like Fairfax and Prince William counties to get to their jobs.

The city’s largest employers continue to be Micron, Novant/UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center, Lockheed Martin, and BAE Systems, according to Small.

Small also touted the expansion of High Purity Systems, a manufacturer who last fall decided to invest $8.5 million in the city to expand and create 105 new jobs.

And, despite a $3 billion expansion of Micron announced in 2018 — the largest economic development project in Virginia history — smaller firms, between five and 30 employees are the heart of the city’s business ecosystem, Small contends.

Industry and commercial make up 35% of the city’s tax base, while the majority of the tax base remains residential. Workers pull down an average salary of $60,000 a year, he added.

The city generated $9 million in sales tax last year, and $4.5 million in meals taxes charged when people dine out, and most of that is paid by people visiting from outside the city, he added.

In the years ahead, the new mixed-use development, to include commercial, retail, and residential housing will open at The Landing at Cannon Branch, at the intersection of Godwin Drive and Gateway Boulevard.

The development will also include a new hotel that the city agreed to support with a $10,000 grant from the city once it opens.

The city also hopes to increase the number of visitors to the city in the next year from 450,000 to half a million.