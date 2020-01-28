James E. Tatum

James Edward Tatum, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on December 30, 2019 at Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Jim as he was known by his family and friends, was born on October 10, 1955 in Columbus, Ohio to Woodrow W. and Hattie L. Tatum.

He joined the United State Air Force on September 4, 1974 at 18 years old. Two years later, he met and married Donna L. Stanzione on December 14, 1976. Jim happily served at many U.S. Air Force Bases including, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina, Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, Wichita Falls Air Force Base in Texas, and Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida. During his time stationed at Wichita Falls Air Force Base, Jim received his bachelor’s degree from Wayland Baptist University. Jim also spent six years at Yokota Air Force Base in Tokyo, Japan. While there, he served as Kanto Plains Baptist Church secretary, gaining forever family and friends. During his time in the Air Force, Jim began as a fuel specialist and later became an air traffic controller and program analyst. Jim had also obtained his private pilot’s license.

Jim retired from the Air Force in 1994 and worked as an Assistant Vice President of Bank of America in Hillsborough, NC before taking a position with the Federal Aviation Administration in Washington D.C. as a program analyst.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Robert W. Tatum, two step-sisters, mother-in-law Dorothy Stanzione and brother-in-law Fred Stanzione.

Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Donna Stanzione Tatum, his son Stephen J. Tatum, daughter-in-law Christa Tatum, two beloved grandchildren Olivia and Grady Tatum, brother-in-law Robert Stanzione, sisters-in-law Linda Stanzione and Lana Stanzione along with numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and many friends around the world.

A Celebration of Life and burial at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia will be held at a later date.