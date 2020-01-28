Update | All of the people inside the of the burning house made it out alive with no injuries, according to Prince William fire and rescue spokesman Matt Smolksy.

The damage was extensive, and the fire is blamed on a malfunctioning electrical device, he said.

A second alarm was dispatched to the blaze, however, it was called off minutes later and those fire crews were returned to duty in their respective stations.

Original post | A two-alarm fire ripped through a townhouse in the 7300 block of Colton Lane near Manassas.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find flames shooting from three second-floor windows.

The fire occurred in the Sudley section of Prince William County, about three miles from the Manassas Campus of Northern Virginia Community College. The Manassas City Fire and Rescue Department, which was also called to the scene, reports the Red Cross is working to help the displaced occupants.

We’ve asked Prince William County fire department, which is investigating the fire, for an update on this incident and will update this post when we have it.