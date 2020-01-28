2 nabbed after series of strong-armed robberies in Dale City

Prince William police press release | Strong-Arm Robbery *ARREST – On January 28, the two suspects sought in connection to the strong- arm robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 15200 block of Barnabas Trail in Dale City on January 19, were arrested. Members of the Richmond City Police Department located both suspects and took them into custody.

Arrested on January 28: [No photos available]

Aleah Nicole KITTS, 24, of the 9400 block of Fairfax Blvd, in Fairfax

Marcus Denzel JOHNSON, 23, of the 17900 block of Milroy Dr. in Dumfries

Both were charged with robbery and malicious wounding by mob

Court Date: Pending | Status: Both awaiting transportation to Prince William County

Strong-Arm Robbery UPDATE [Previously Released] – On January 25, detectives with the

Violent Crimes Unit obtained additional information that led to the identity of one of the additional suspects sought in connection to the strong-arm robbery reported to have occurred in the 15200 block of Barnabas Tl. In Dale City on January 19. Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of one of the male suspects, identified as, Marcus Denzel JOHNSON. Previously, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of the female suspect, identified as Aleah Nicole KITTS. Attempts to locate both suspects have been unsuccessful. Detectives are continuing the investigation to apprehend the accused and identify the remaining suspect involved.

Strong-Arm Robbery [Previously Released] – On January 19 at 10:40AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 15200 block of Barnabas Tl. In Dale City to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 28-year-old man, reported to police that while at the above location, he and three acquaintances, identified as two adult men and one adult woman, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the suspects struck the victim numerous times in the upper body, eventually rendering him unconscious. The suspects took numerous items including two different gaming consoles, cell phones, jewelry, alcohol products and DVD’s before fleeing. The victim was eventually located outside by friends who then contacted the police. The victim reported non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. During the investigation, officers identified the female suspect as Aleah Nicole KITTS and obtained warrants for her arrest. Attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues as detectives seek to identify the two men involved.