Stafford man charged after deputies led on chase

Authorities in Stafford County are telling us today about a police pursuit that took place on Route 17 on Friday.

The suspect in the chase faces charges of driving under the influence.

Stafford sheriff’s office press release | On January 24, 2020, at approximately 3:47 p.m., Deputy A.S. Smith was on patrol when he observed a vehicle driving over the fog line along the shoulder of Butler Road. He attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Colonial Avenue, but the vehicle continued traveling.

The deputy then observed the vehicle pull into a church parking lot and the deputy parked alongside the suspect vehicle. As the deputy exited his vehicle, the suspect reversed his vehicle and crashed into a brick wall. The suspect then drove away from the scene onto Route 1 toward Warrenton Road. Deputy Smith returned to his vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

Just prior to the Interstate 95 on-ramp, Deputy Smith, joined by Deputy Dominguez, conducted a rolling road block, causing the suspect to slow down. The suspect vehicle had a rear flat tire and began to fishtail and made contact with Deputy Smith’s patrol vehicle. The deputy’s cruiser then made contact with the driver’s side rear door area of the suspect vehicle and it came to a stop.

Deputies Smith and Dominguez quickly took the suspect into custody and identified him as Michael Mitter, 27, of Stafford. A search of the vehicle yielded a bag containing digital scales, cash, and a substance consistent with marijuana. Pills were also located in the vehicle.

The suspect was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, felony eluding, hit and run, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of controlled substances, refusal, driving revoked, and reckless driving.