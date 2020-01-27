Fire crews are moving into the new Fire Station 14 on Shelton Shop Road, near its intersection with Garrisonville Road in North Stafford.

The new $8.3 million structure will replace an older modular budding that has been housing the crew and its fire and rescue apparatus.

A temporary occupancy permit has allowed crews to move in some of their gear. Beds and furniture to outfit the firehouse are also being moved in.

Work on the exterior of the firehouse is no complete yet, so the overall construction project is ongoing.

With an original opening date of August 2, the project is about six months behind schedule. County officials said a combination of weather-related delays and the county asking for changes to the construction contract are to blame for the delay.