Exclusive: Prince William County Fair to return Aug. 14-22

The Prince William County Fair will return for 2020, August 14-22.

The announcement comes as fair officials at the Prince William Veterans Farm Club last year announced the fair in 2019, which was in its 70th year, would be its last.

A new firm, Prince William Fair, LLC, has inked an agreement with the Prince William County Veterans Farm Club, the owners of the 86-acre fairgrounds at 10624 Dumfries Road in Manassas, to host the fair.

All of the original fair activities, to include the animals, contests, shows, western-style rodeo, demolition derby, and the midway carnival rides by Deggler Attractions, Inc. will return in 2020, according to fair manager Diane Burke.

Ticket prices will remain the same for the 2020 fair:

One Admission Adult Ticket $12

One Admission Child/Senior Ticket $6

Ride wristbands:

Weekdays: $20

Sunday : $22

Monday: $18

Friday : $15

Saturday : $22

Second Friday: $22

Burke and the team she worked with under the Veterans Farm Club have been hired by Prince William Fair, LLC to manage the fair, she told Potomac Local News.

The dates for 2020 were posted to the electronic marquee sign at the entrance to the fairgrounds this morning. As the largest county fair in the state, more than 60,000 people attended the week-long event in 2019.

Prince William Veterans Club spokesman Victor Smith confirmed the agreement with Prince William Fair, LLC. He added that the organization would be open to providing advice on how to proceed, but stressed that it would not have any role in producing this year’s event — from booking entertainment to obtaining activity permits from the county government.

That, he said, is one of the main reasons why the farm club wanted out of the county fair business. “Producing the fair, arranging all the security, arranging all of the events has become increasingly more difficult over the years,” said Smith.

Only one of the original founders of the fair, who is now in his 90s, is still alive.

The fairgrounds has been on the market for the past year. At one point, Prince William County Public Schools had eyed the site for a potential new STEM learning center. However, those discussions never went very far, said Smith.

Several properties near the fairgrounds have been developed into residential homes, to include the old Dominion Raceway which is now Bradley Square townhomes. The property is zoned for multiple uses, including commercial space, Smith added.

The Prince William Veterans Farm Club, comprised of WWII veterans, founded the fair in 1949 and hosted it every summer through 2019.