New fire stations popping up in Prince William, Manassas

Officials are ready to cut the ribbon on a new fire station in Prince William County.

The new Coles Station 6 was built next to the old one on Route 234 at Independent Hill, across from Colgan Senior High School. The old station, which used to house a mix of volunteer and career firefighters, was demolished.

Prince William fire and rescue press release | On Wednesday, January 29 at 2 p.m., the Prince William County Fire & Rescue System will hold a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for its newest addition, Station 6 (Coles District), located at 13712 Dumfries Road in Manassas. The new station was constructed to replace the aging existing station at the same site. The 21,500 square foot facility houses an engine, tanker, brush truck, heavy rescue, hazardous materials unit and a safety officer vehicle. The station went into service this past September. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

The fire and rescue department is also building another firehouse in Prince William County, this time at 11600 Balls Ford Road near Gainesville. The new 21,000 square foot Station 22 (dubbed the West End station) will help to increase response times in the area, according to the county’s capital improvement plan.

New houses are also springing up in the area as part of the new Blackburn development at the corner of Balls Ford Road and Ashton Avenue.

Fire officials in Manassas are overseeing the construction of a new $28 million station on Dumfries Road, just south of Hastings Drive near the Prince William Fair Grounds. While the county and city fire services are separate, the county, city, and the city of Manassas Park all agree to use the same numbering system for their fire stations.