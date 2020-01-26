Kids expo to return to Fredericskburg

The 7th-Annual Fredericksburg Kid Expo will return to the Fredericksburg Convention Center next month.

Press release | This two-day expo, February 8-9 will feature shopping and information for parents in a variety of local child-related vendors and businesses (toys and games, sports and fitness clubs, learning devices, day cares, schools, camps).

There will also be children’s activities, too, to including the chance to meet and get pictures with realistic and active dinosaurs, find fossils, feed butterflies and a musical petting zoo. The Kids Expo will also have lego displays, pony and train rides, Golf training from Gauntlet Golf, fire trucks, ambulances, Chick-fil-A samples, reptiles, police and firemen, face painting.

For more information and to purchase advance tickets visit: www.FredericksburgKidExpo.com.