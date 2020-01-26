3 in Va., including Mason student, suspected of contracting coronavirus

State health officials say one person in Northern Virginia may have been exposed to he deadly coronavirus, respiratory outbreak first detected in Wuhan, China.

The patient is identified only as a George Mason University student that recently returned from China.

Virginia Department of Health statement| Currently, Virginia is investigating three residents in the central (2) and northern (1) regions of Virginia who meet both clinical and epidemiologic criteria for 2019-nCoV. Beginning January 27, VDH will post the number of Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) who meet both clinical and epidemiologic criteria for 2019-nCoV testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the VDH novel coronavirus webpage. To protect patient confidentiality, specific details about these patients will not be provided. Public health is working closely with these patients and anyone who was in close contact to prevent the spread of illness. VDH is also reminding Virginians that there are steps everyone should take to prevent respiratory illness – especially with the influenza (flu) and respiratory disease season underway in Virginia. These include getting a flu vaccine, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home when sick, and taking flu antivirals as prescribed.

In the case of the George Mason student, university officials say it’s unclear right now if the student has contracted coronavirus.