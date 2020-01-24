Poll: What’s your favorite locally-owned pizza place?

Who has the best pizza in Potomac Local News land?

There’s a lot to choose from with independent, locally-owned pizza joints located across the region.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best, locally-owned pizza places and now we’re asking you, our Potomac Local News readers to pick your favorite.

The voting is open now but won’t be for long, so share this post with your friends and let’s see who has the best pizza in our region.

Plus, if you see a place on this list you haven’t tried yet, well, you’re welcome.