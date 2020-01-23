Exclusive | Woodbridge Airport historical marker destroyed 3 months after it was installed

A historical marker noting the location of the old Woodbridge Airport was destroyed.

A vehicle that crashed on Old Bridge Road early Sunday morning took out the marker. It was installed on Old Bridge Road near the Lake Ridge Festival shopping center on October 29, 2019.

“The damaged marker has been brought to the landfill for recycling and I am informed that the county will institute an insurance claim for a replacement shortly,” said Lake Ridge District Supervisor Kenny Boddye.

There’s no word yet on when a new marker will be ready.

The old marker, pictured above, was dedicated by former Lake Ridge District Supervisor Ruth Anderson who worked with the county’s historical commission to erect the marker.

The airport was a mainstay in the area from the late 1950s to the late 1980s. It closed as new homes cropped up around the airfield, and the owners eventually sold the property.