Retiring admin says Stafford prepared for future growth and change

Stafford County Administrator Tom Foley will retire on July 1 after a 30-year career serving jurisdictions in Virginia.

The county will search for a replacement for Foley. His departure comes as the county continues to grow in population and increasingly finds itself increasingly becoming apart of the Northern Virginia region.

In recent months, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments has expressed interest in bringing the county into its Transportation Planning Board, which would make it eligible for new sources of federal funding for transportation projects. If the county were to join, however, it would find itself competing against the interests of other jurisdictions in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

Nonetheless, Foley says the past three years that he’s been at the helm of county government has positioned the county for future growth.