Donald Van Setters

On Sunday, January 19, 2020, Donald Matthew Van Setters, went to be with the Lord.

Don was born on June 27, 1936 in Grand Rapids, MI to Carl Sr. and Marquita Van Setters. He graduated from Union HS and received numerous scholarship offers for his football prowess. He chose to stay close to home and accepted an offer from Ferris Institue in Big Rapids MI.

On March 29, 1959, he married, Sarah Courtney (Iddins). He gained four children whom he loved and treated like his own and together, they had two daughters.

Don had a passion for fishing, hunting and sports and was a highly decorated football player. He was even featured in the local newspaper.

After college, he managed a Department store in Grand Rapids, MI then was transferred to Tennessee and where he fell in love with Sarah, a co-worker. He was transferred to Virginia and eventually he and Sarah started their own business, Van Ette Decorators, where they made custom drapes, and offered upholstery services. They moved back to Tennessee in 1988, where Don enjoyed boating and fishing at Black Oak Marina when not working in sales. Don loved to make people laugh, was kind and caring, and loved to play with his kids and grandchildren and teach them how to fish.

Don was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Sarah, father, Carl Sr, and his mother, Marquita, sisters Aileen, GennaV, and Donna, brothers Carl Jr. and Arthur. He is survived by his children, Kerry Iddins (Janice) of Manassas, VA, Barry Iddins of Corryton, TN, Donna Iddins of Des Moines, IA, Joel Iddins (Brenda) of Stafford VA, Teresa Lyons (Teddy) of Woodbridge, VA, and Mary Jean’ne Leighty of Fairfax, VA, his sisters Jean Butler of Walker MI, Patty Wise of Arvada CO, and brother, Jordan Van Setters of Loveland, Ohio, his sister- in- law, Mary John James, of Birmingham, AL, as well as 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Chapel, 13909 Smoketown Rd. Woodbridge, VA at 2:00pm, Sunday, January 26,2020.