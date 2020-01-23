Diocese of Arlington Bishop to visit Triangle

Press release | On Sunday, January 26, 2020, the Catholic Diocese of Arlington begins celebrating National Catholic Schools Week (January 26 – February 1). The annual celebration, sponsored by the National Catholic Educational Association, is meant to highlight the unique role of Catholic schools in providing exceptional instruction rooted in the Catholic Faith. This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”

“Catholic schools in the Diocese of Arlington are known for their strong Catholic identity and excellence in education. When I visit our schools, I witness inspiring and beautiful communities of faith,” said Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Diocese of Arlington. “Children are thriving because our teachers and administrators are focused on promoting Catholic identity and faithfully dedicated to their vocation. By their example as Gospel witnesses, our Catholic educators help our students to grow in love of God and knowledge of their faith, while being encouraged to use their gifts to glorify the Lord and serve our brothers and sisters in most need.”

Bishop Burbidge will celebrate Mass, visit classrooms and share a meal with faculty at the following schools during Catholic Schools Week:

St. Francis of Assisi School (Pre-K–8th Grade)

Monday, January 27, 2020

9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

18825 Fuller Heights Rd.

Triangle, Va.