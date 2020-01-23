Charles Donald Smith, who went by Don to family and friends, passed away on January 20,

2020. He was 87 years old.

Don passed in the presence of his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Thelma Fay Wright Smith. Their happy marriage resulted in a family of four daughters—Vivian Hetrick, Cynthia Smith, Susan Wilkinson, and Barbara Cirelli—who all now greatly miss his abiding and steadfast love. He is also survived by 4 sons-in-law, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

Don Smith lived the quintessential American Dream. Born and raised in Rostraver, PA, just south of Pittsburgh, he was the third of three sons to first-generation German immigrants. He worked in the steel mills to put himself through college at California University of Pennsylvania, and then served in the U.S. Army in post-WWII Germany. He and his young bride lived off the American base, and it was during their time in Germany that Don and Thelma began their family. They returned to the United States with baby Vivian.

He began his post-Army career at Westinghouse and eventually joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where he led a long, distinguished career as a civilian executive in Fort Belvoir,

VA, and Washington, DC. He attended the Industrial College of the Armed Forces and simultaneously earned a masters degree at Central Michigan University. He joined the ranks of the Senior Executive Service and earned the Meritorious Civilian Service Award.

Don and Thelma raised their family in Woodbridge, VA, from 1965 until a recent move to Lansdowne, VA, in 2019. He deeply loved his ever-expanding family, and for many years he and Thelma took all of their daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren on epic vacations. The grandchildren enjoyed many tropical adventures together on numerous cruises.

One of Don’s greatest joys and skills was his uncanny ability to fix just about anything. He could figure out any problem with cars, appliances, and small motors of any kind and was generous in sharing his talents. In retirement he spent many happy hours in his garage fixing and refurbishing lawn mowers for family, friends, and neighbors. To many residents of Woodbridge, he will always be fondly remembered as “the Lawnmower Man.” The family will welcome guests to a visitation, remembrance service, and reception in Dale City, VA, this Sunday:

Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home

4143 Dale Boulevard

Dale City, VA 22193

703.680.1234

Sunday, January 26, 2020

Visitation, noon–1:30; service at 1:30; reception to follow the service.