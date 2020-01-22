Smithsonian Metro Station to temporarily close on Friday

Planning on doing some sightseeing on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Friday? If so, heads up about this temporary closure Metro just told us about.

Press release | At the request of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS), Smithsonian Metrorail Station will be temporarily closed on Friday, January 24, from system opening through the early afternoon hours due to an event on the National Mall and related security considerations. The station closure is necessary due to the station’s proximity to the event security perimeter.

During this time, all Orange, Blue and Silver line trains will pass through Smithsonian Station without stopping. Customers who normally use the Smithsonian Station or who are planning to attend the Friday event should use L’Enfant Plaza Station, located approximately 0.5 miles from Smithsonian Station via Independence Ave SW (about a 10 minute walk).

Metro will notify customers when Smithsonian Station reopens via MetroAlerts email and text messages, online at wmata.com, and Twitter @metrorailinfo. To sign up for MetroAlerts, visit wmata.com/metroalerts.

All other Metrorail stations will be open on Friday, and rail service will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Metrobus service in the area may be impacted by road closures associated with the event. Bus customers should check wmata.com or sign up for MetroAlerts email and text messages to receive service updates. To avoid delays on Friday, bus customers may wish to consider transferring to Metrorail at their first opportunity.