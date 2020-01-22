Search warrant carried out on Coriander Circle

Manassas police say a search warrant was being carried out at Corriander Circle, near the Wellington Station shopping center, and that’s the reason for the large police presence there.

Press release | Today, at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department executed a search warrant, in connection to an on-going investigation, at a residence in the 9000 block of Coriander Circle. The search warrant was executed without incident. Expect heavy police presence in the area while officers work to clear the scene. More information on the nature of the investigation will be released at a later date.

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