Sale gone wrong: Air Pods stolen at shopping center

From the Stafford sheriff’s office | Air Pods stolen

300 Block of Twin Brook Lane, 01/21, 4:07 p.m. A resident reported that he made an arrangement through Facebook Marketplace to sell a pair of Air Pods. When they met, the buyer asked to see the Air Pods. After the seller handed him the Air Pods, the buyer took off running.

The suspect was later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile. A criminal complaint was filed.

License plates lifted

400 Block of Potomac Hills Drive, 01/21, 5:34 p.m. A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle.

Buttgens Lane, 01/21, 2:51 p.m. A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle.