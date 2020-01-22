Manassas outlines 2040 vision ahead of Jan. 27 public hearing

The one thing city leaders in Manassas don’t want is tall buildings that loom over people as they walk on downtown sidewalks.

In the city’s new comprehensive plan, a vision for 2040, the city wants all buildings that line streets to be constructed in a way so that a three-story portion of the building abuts the street, while a “step back” portion of the building rises as high as five stories.

Popular in Old Town Alexandria, city officials say this type of construction is more pedestrian-friendly and strikes a balance between preserving the look and feel of the historic buildings in the city while inviting new, modern construction.

The tallest building in downtown is the 5-story Messenger Place apartment building that replaced the old Manassas Journal Messenger newspaper office that was demolished to make way for the new structure.

At 55 feet tall, that’s the maximum height for buildings in the downtown neighborhood. The plan calls for no additional restrictions on building heights.

Dense, but no more industrial

The four main themes are discussed in plan centers on a community that is balanced, connected, vibrant, resilient. With that, the plan also calls for removing industrial uses in downtown.

The move would affect a property owned by Mayor Hal Parrish II, the MIFCO building next to the town hall that sells ice and fuel.

As new buildings pop up, the densest developments should be located along the railroad tracks near the city’s Virginia Railway Express commuter rail, and Amtrak station.

“Will there be any single-story buildings built?: asked Councilwoman Michelle Davis-Younger. The answer is no because that type of development doesn’t support the dense development and transportation goals outlined in the proposed plan, officials said.

New developments would also be limited to single-family homes, restaurants and retail shops.

“We are doing the best thing we can do regarding housing and affordability by increasing story height in construction and not limiting ourselves to one-story buildings,” said Councilman Mark Wolfe.

Mathis Avenue

The proposed comprehensive plan calls for replacing the old Mathis Sector Plan dating back to 2004 with a new Mathis Avenue Character Area.

Today, Mathis Avenue is a two-lane street lined with car dealerships and shopping centers with large parking lots. But in the future, the area could be redeveloped as a mixed-use for residential and commercial buildings. The shopping centers would be removed and replaced with new mid-rise buildings 5-stories tall.

Taller buildings could go on nearby Liberia Avenue, which is designated for high-end development

Sudley Medical Character Area

City officials are still placing the finishing touches on plans the area near Novant/UVA Health Prince William Medical Center.

A plan calls for centering new development for healthcare and wellness-related services in this area of the city. The area serves as a gateway to the city for drivers entering Manassas from Prince William County.

There’s also a plan to extend Godwin Drive from its intersection with Sudley Road east to Route 28. That would create a Route 28 / Interstate 66 bypass, making it easier for commuters from the city, western Prince William and Fauquier counties to cross the Bull Run and enter Fairfax County.

Transportation

From bicycles to trains, the proposed comprehensive plan includes multiple transportation improvements.

The extension of Godwin Drive / Route 28/I-66 bypass is the top-rated project on the list. The plan also calls for more VRE and OmniRide local bus service in the city.

A new bike and pedestrian infrastructure plan would not only connect riders to these public transit options, but bit would also reduce vehicle traffic in the city, said officials.

Waste

The plan also calls for reviewing the city’s sewer capacity to ensure pipes aren’t leaking. “This is a very important piece that lots of people aren’t aware of,” said Mayor Hal Parrish II. You’ll remember, residents at the city’s East End Trailer Park on Route 28 were facing the threat of eviction after the property owner refused to repair a leaky sewage pipe that had been dispelling sewage that had leaked into the stormwater system.

Those residents, however, were allowed to stay once the charity Catholics or Housing purchased the trailer park and agreed to fix the pipe, bringing into compliance with the city code.

The public is involved to come and speak on the proposed comprehensive plan at a city council meeting one week from today, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 27 at City Hall.

The comprehensive planning process began in earnest about a year ago with a series of 14 meetings across the city, where residents were asked for their input on how they want their city to be developed over the next 20 years.