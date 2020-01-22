Manassas airport needs a new $7 million replacement tower

The observation tower overlooking the Manassas Regional Airport has reached the end of its useful life.

The nearly 60-year-old structure is wrought with issues, to include the air conditioning not being able to keep pace with the heat generated by the electronics inside the tower, to the most serious: those in the tower can’t get a full view of the airport’s runway, which was extended by 500 feet in 2012.

Airport Director Juan Rivera says the issues inside the tower are unrepairable. Now, city officials hope the feds will come through with about $7 million to build a new one.

“I would like to add with the ongoing discussion with the redevelopment of the airport aligned, realizing the airport is an economic driver…we’re only going to get one bite of this apple when we get this opportunity with the Feds we should try and do the best thing because we will probably only get one shot, and it[the airport] will be there for another 40-50 years, let’s make sure we do this right,” said Manassas City Councilman Mark Wolfe at a January 8 City Council meeting.

“I agree with you 100%…the airport is a huge impact to our economy,” Mayor Hal Parrish II added.

The airport is the largest of its kind in the state and caters to operators of private jets and small aircraft. Statewide in 2016, a study showed the airport created $1.1 billion in economic activity.

City officials say they’ve been in talks with state and federal elected officials in an effort to either get funding or to set up a bond agreement to fund the new tower.