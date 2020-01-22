Girls on the Run is looking for coaches

Good Morning – Girls on the Run is looking for coaches for the Spring 2020 season. Lace-up your sneakers and come inspire girls in grades 3-8 to be strong, confident and healthy.

You do not need to be a runner to coach. You just need to serve as a role model by showing up prepared and on time, listening attentively and demonstrating a positive attitude.

You will need to commit to 2-3 hours per week for a 10-week session with additional time for training and the 5K race. The season starts March 2nd. Please visit their website at: www.gotrnova.org to learn more.

BEACON Adult Literacy is recruiting volunteers to become instructors in the Manassas area for their ESOL programs. No second language or teaching experience needed as they will give you all the training needed to be successful. Volunteers teach for 2 hours in either morning or evening classes. Please call (571) 428-2507 to learn more.

Habitat for Humanity is having its first volunteer day on January 23rd to renovate a home in Manassas. These build days are great team-building projects for faith groups, community organizations, corporate volunteers and individuals. No experience is necessary. All skill levels from willing learner to professional builders are welcome. Please sign up on the website at: www.habiatpwc.org.

The Joe 15 team is having their Annual Blood Drive in memory of Joe Page on January 25th, 9 am-2 pm at Manassas Church of the Brethren. Please sign up at: www.redcrossblood.org key word: The Joe 15 Team.

The Kennedy Center invites volunteers age 40 and under to their 2nd Annual Carrying the Torch Forward Service Day. Please email Jessica at: [email protected] to learn more

Novant Health UVA Health System needs volunteers at their 3 gifts shops. Please register online at: www.novanthealthuva.org/giving/volunteering/novant-health-auxiliary.aspx or call (703) 369-8173 to learn more.

The Warrior Retreat needs volunteers to assist with snow removal this winter. Please email Sarah at: [email protected] to learn more.

Keep Prince William Beautiful invites you to adopt a spot near you. It’s a great way to spruce up your neighborhood. Please email Laura at: [email protected] to learn more.

The Alzheimer’s Association is looking for support group facilitators to help participants develop coping skills, share valuable info, give caregiving tips and more. Preferred skills include professional healthcare experience, experience working with people affected by Alzheimer’s, comfort with expression of emotion and good listening skills. Please call Ben at: (703) 766-9007 to learn more.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers age 55+ to drive veterans or spouses to their doctor’s appointments. It’s very easy to help these individuals get the care they need while remaining in their homes. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1 and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3.

Please visit our website at volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.