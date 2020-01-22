FRED buses move transfer point from to Goodwill

Press release | Beginning Monday, January 27, 2020, FRED Transit will relocate its Spotsylvania Avenue transfer point from its current location to about five miles south to its new location in the parking lot of Rappahannock Goodwill Industries (RGI) at 4701 Market Street. The new transfer facility will serve the following routes:

S1

S4

S5

F2

F3

Each route will continue to serve Stop 26 on Spotsylvania Avenue, but buses will no longer make transfers here.

To better serve customers, the new transfer point has a large shelter, benches, bike racks, solar lighting, and a trash receptacle. It is fully accessible.

The new transfer facility was completed in December 2019 with financial assistance from the Federal Transit Administration, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the City of Fredericksburg. It is built on land owned by RGI and Lakeside Conservancy, both of which generously provided easements.

For additional information, please contact Glenn Jenkins, Operations Manager, FRED Transit at 540-899-6939 x606.