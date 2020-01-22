Concrete barrier installation, I-95 lane reductions planned

Press release | Overnight lane closures are needed to allow crews to install a concrete barrier near the Truslow Road overpass to prepare for the bridge replacement.

I-95 southbound will be reduced to one lane overnight on Wednesday, Jan. 22, starting at 10 p.m. for the work zone. Double lane closures will end at 4:30 a.m.

Weather permitting, the following lane closures are scheduled near the Truslow Road overpass:

I-95 Northbound

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Expect a single lane closure between mile marker 134 and 135, which is north of Exit 133 (Route 17). On Wednesday, crews will be working during the day to remove portions of guardrail for the upcoming project.

I-95 Southbound

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Expect a single lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure at 10 p.m. The work zone will be between mile markers 135 and 134, which is south of Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single-lane closure in the same location.

The I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project is replacing the Truslow Road bridge to accommodate the construction of two new reversible Express Lanes in the median.

Crews are currently building the 10-mile extension of the I-95 Express Lanes in the median of I-95 from south of Exit 143 (Route 610) to the vicinity of Exit 133 (Route 17).

The new two-lane Truslow Road overpass will be slightly wider than the existing bridge, and it will be lengthened to accommodate any future I-95 widening.

The work will be underway for nine months. Truslow Road is expected to reopen at the overpass in fall 2020.

For more information about the Interstate 95 projects in the Fredericksburg area, please visit Improve95.org.