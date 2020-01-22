Bridge beam installation to affect Route 28 drivers

Press release | A Bridge beam installation for the new Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28 will require the closure of Route 28 between Braddock Road and Westfields Boulevard during the overnight hours Monday, Jan. 27, through Thursday, Jan. 30.

Closures are planned for Route 28 North the first two nights, followed by Route 28 South the next two nights. Closures are needed to safely install bridge beams over the roadway and ramps.

Drivers will be directed to follow signed detours and should expect delays. Work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.

Details include:

Monday, Jan. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 28:

Route 28 North between I-66 and Westfields Blvd.

A single lane will close at 9 p.m.

Full closure of Route 28 North at Braddock Road from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Drivers will be directed to turn left on Braddock Road, then right on to Westfields Boulevard, then follow signs to Route 28 North.

As an alternative, drivers on Route 28 North can take I-66 East to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North, follow signs to Route 50 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.

The ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North and Braddock Road will be closed between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Drivers will be detoured to Route 29 Centreville, turn right at the traffic signal on to Route 29 South, then right on to Stone Road, continue on to Westfields Boulevard, then follow signs to Route 28 North.

As an alternative, drivers on I-66 West can exit to Route 50 West or Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North to reach Route 28 North.

The ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North will be closed between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Drivers will be detoured to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North, follow signs to Route 50 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

A Bridge beam installation for the new Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28 will require the closure of Route 28 between Braddock Road and Westfields Boulevard during the overnight hours Monday, Jan. 27, through Thursday, Jan. 30. Closures are planned for Route 28 North the first two nights, followed by Route 28 South the next two nights.

Closures are needed to safely install bridge beams over the roadway and ramps.

Drivers will be directed to follow signed detours and should expect delays. Work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.

Details include:

Monday, Jan. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 28:

Route 28 North between I-66 and Westfields Blvd.

A single lane will close at 9 p.m.

Full closure of Route 28 North at Braddock Road from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Drivers will be directed to turn left on Braddock Road, then right on to Westfields Boulevard, then follow signs to Route 28 North.

As an alternative, drivers on Route 28 North can take I-66 East to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North, follow signs to Route 50 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.

The ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North and Braddock Road will be closed between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Drivers will be detoured to Route 29 Centreville, turn right at the traffic signal on to Route 29 South, then right on to Stone Road, continue on to Westfields Boulevard, then follow signs to Route 28 North.

As an alternative, drivers on I-66 West can exit to Route 50 West or Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North to reach Route 28 North.

The ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North will be closed between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Drivers will be detoured to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North, follow signs to Route 50 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.